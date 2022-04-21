Odisha: A Class 10 student of a private residential school in Majhipali of Odisha's Sambalpur district was allegedly stripped naked and thrashed by his classmates inside the school hostel.

The school authorities on Thursday initiated disciplinary action against eight students involved in the shocking ragging incident that took place on April 17. Two of the students had reportedly assaulted the victim student while six others were present during the incident. They have been suspended from the hostel.

On April 19, the victim had narrated the ordeal to his parents over the phone about the horrifying incident that happened to him. Subsequently, the father of the victim had apprised the managing director of the school detailing the ragging incident.

The complainant alleged that his son’s hands and legs were tied, stripped naked, and assaulted by the accused students inside a locked room of the hostel for a few hours. The victim's father expressed shock at the efforts made by the institution to hush up the incident.

Manoranjan Pati, principal of the school said, “Two students were directly involved in the assault incident and six others were present on the spot. We have immediately suspended all of them. We called their parents and sent them home.” Pati further said action will be taken against the hostel warden as well.

