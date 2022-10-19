Bhubaneswar: A doctor working at the AIMS, Bhubaneswar was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly betraying a girl after promising her marriage.

Police sources said that the victim stated in her complaint that the accused Jaydeep got intimate with her while treating her father admitted to the same hospital. They further revealed that the complainant accused Jaydeep of forcing her into a relationship with him which resulted in her becoming pregnant adding that the accused also forced her to abort the child.

Police said that the accused also threatened her with severe consequences. " The accused has been arrested after the FOR was lodged. Further investigation is going on," police said.

