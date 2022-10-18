Cuttack (Odisha): The Police arrested two youths on Monday on the charges of attempting to murder a 22-year-old youth by tying to a rope and dragging him at the back of a scooter in Cuttack streets. The accused have committed the inhuman act and subjected the victim to humiliation just for not repaying a hand loan of Rs. 1500 in time, sources said.

The victim had not immediately made any complaint with the police. "We got information about the incident around 11 pm. Today, we've identified both the accused and the victim. The accused have been taken into custody", said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra. The accused persons were identified as Sk Hussain and Sk Chhotu.

The victim Jagannath Behera knew the accused and had borrowed Rs 1,500 from them. He failed to return the money timely. The accused tied him to their scooter and dragged him for over 2 kilometres in the busy streets. The passersby watched the scene in awe. Thought over three police traffic posts lay along the route, no officer could come to the rescue of the victim at the time of the offence.

A video showing a youth with his hands tied to a scooter running behind the vehicle driven by two other youths went viral. The police took a serious note of the offence. "We are investigating the matter", said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.