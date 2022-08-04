New Delhi: The CUET-UG scheduled for August 4 was postponed at a few centres across 17 states due to administrative and technical reasons, the National Testing Agency said on Thursday. The NTA said that same admit cards will be valid for candidates whose CUET-UG examination has been postponed.

"Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination scheduled for 04 August 2022 (first shift) has been postponed to 12 August 2022 for a few examination Centres in the following Cities/States," the NTA said in a statement on Thursday.

CUET UG 2022 postponed at select centres

"Further, because of technical reasons, the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm. Reports were asked from the observers /city coordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, the second shift scheduled for 04 August 2022 (Shift 2) (from 3pm to 6 pm) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between 12 to 14 August 2022," the statement added.

The NTA said that the same Admit Card will be valid for the concerned candidates whose examination have been postponed. "In case, the 12-14 August 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number. Meanwhile, the candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination," it added.