New Delhi: The Union Government on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that it does not propose to set up a committee to implement a uniform civil code (UCC). Union Law Minister Kiren Rijju shared the information in a written reply.

"Government has requested the Law Commission of India to undertake examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendation thereon," stated the Law Minister.

Rijju in response to a question in the Lok Sabha on July 22, said no decision has been taken as of now on the implementation of a uniform civil code in the country as the matter is sub-judice. He said legislative interventions ensure gender and religion-neutral uniform laws. Article 44 of the Constitution provides that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizen a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.

He also said that personal law, such as intestacy and succession, wills, joint family and partition and marriage and divorce, relate to Entry 5 of List-III-Concurrent List of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution. " Hence, the states are also empowered to legislate upon them," added the Law Minister.

It is worthy to note here that a uniform civil code was a poll promise made by the BJP during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Assembly elections. The 21st Law Commission undertook an examination of various issues relating to the uniform civil code and uploaded a consultation paper titled Reform of Family Law' on its website for wider discussions.