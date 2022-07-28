New Delhi: India's power requirement for the year 2022-23 is estimated to be 1,505,198 million units (MU), Union Power Minister RK Singh said in the Lok Sabha Thursday. The Central Electricity Authority has conducted an assessment of the supply and demand of electricity for the year 2022-23.

"As per the load generation balance report (LGBR) 2022-23 published by CEA, the all India energy requirement is assessed to be 1,505,198 million units as against the assessed energy availability 1549,597 MU in the country for the year 2022-23," Singh stated in a written reply.

He further stated that the Ministry of Power has advised power plants to maintain adequate coal in their power plant to meet the demand for electricity. "For augmentation of coal supply and power generation capacity, a secretary-level inter-ministerial committee has been setup up to ensure that the medium and long term requirement of coal are met," Singh said.

The inter-ministerial committee comprises of the Chairman of the Railway Board, the secretary Ministry of Coal, the secretary Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change as members and the secretary Ministry of Power as convener.

Singh in a separate reply said that the department of financial services (DFS) has identified 34 coal-based thermal power projects with a total capacity of 40130 MW as stressed in 2017. "Out of these, 32 projects were from private sector with a total capacity of 38540 MW And 2 projects were from public sector with a total capacity of 1590 MW," he added.

Sigh said that eight projects, with a total capacity of 8690 MW, have been resolved through a change in management and all these projects have been taken over by private sector companies. He further informed that 10 such projects of 10530 MW in five States including Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Maharashtra have also been stalled.