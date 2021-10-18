New Delhi: Amid concerns that the COVID-19 situation in India may flare up again during the festive season, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) has said that Delta (B.1.617.2 and AY.x) continue to be the main variant of concern (VOC) in India.

It said that no new variant of interest (VOI) or VOC are noted in India. "In view of declining cases and importance of early detection of increased transmission in the future, INSACOG will prioritise in developing and expanding a SARS CoV2 sewage surveillance programme," the INSACOG said in its latest bulletin.

INSACOG said that the steps were taken since increased viral load in sewage, presumably from asymptomatic patients, has been shown to precede measurable rise in diagnosed cases.

The INSACOG has so far sequenced 1,04,441 samples. A total of 40682 VOC and VOI have been found in India with 4232 Alpha variant, 219 Beta, 2 Gamma, 26043 Delta, 5449 B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.3 and 4737 AY series.

It may be mentioned here that INSACOG with its 28 national laboratories monitors genomic variations in the SARS-CoV-2. It reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and different States.

The INSACOG bulletin said that there is no change to the global scenario as well. Delta, including B.1.617.2 (AY) and AY.x sublineages, continue to be the main VOC globally. "While Singapore has been reporting record number of new cases in the last week, very few have been severe and deaths have been almost entirely in elderly. The vast majority of cases have been asymptomatic or mild, attributable to over 80 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated," it said.