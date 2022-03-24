Bengaluru: The Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs JC Madhuswamy reacts to the posters which were put up across Karnataka against Muslim traders putting up stalls at fairs in temples on Wednesday and said, "Government is not encouraging such behavior or any ban. If banners are put outside premises, we will take action."

Madhuswamy has responded to the proposal of Congress member CM Ibrahim to take action against those who do not give leases to open the shops for non-Hindu traders in many Hindu fairs, including Kaupu, in the Council session.

Meanwhile, according to Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act 2002, the temples which come under Muzarai Department were restricted to open shops to non-Hindus.

Madhuswamy said that the temple administration body has blocked the opening of a store for non-Hindus in reference to the Endowments Act 2002 and the government has no role in it. Action will be taken only if they are barred elsewhere. "We cannot take action against institutions that refuse to allow non-Hindu traders within the temple limits. If this is done outside the premises, then only action will be initiated," said Madhuswamy.

Earlier, deputy leader of opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Congress Leader U T Khadar said, "Few people are stopping roadside stalls of Muslims. These people are trying to work hard and trying to do business. It is an open market."

