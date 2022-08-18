New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against four ISIS accused for their attempt to kill police personnel during a routine vehicle checking process in February in Chennai. The four accused identified as Sadiq Basha, R Ashiqu, Mohd Irfan, and Rahamathutlla were active members of ISIS and were also in touch with Al Qaeda as well as National Tauhid Jamat of Sri Lanka.

“All the four accused have already formed radical groups in India by the name of Khilafat Party of India, Khilafat Front of India, and Intellectual Students of India,” a senior NIA official said. In fact, after forming the radical terror groups, all of them have started a massive recruitment drive in Trivandrum, Kerala, and Chennai.

“Following their interrogation, it was revealed that they were already in touch with several youths belonging to the minority community to recruit them in their groups for creating terror activities,” the official said. In a separate development, NIA on Thursday conducted searches in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir in connection with its probe regarding the seizure of IEDs, and arms and ammunition from Batrara toll plaza in Madhuban in Haryana’s Karnal district.

The raids were carried out in SAS Nagar and Taran Taran. Electronic devices and empty cartridges were recovered.