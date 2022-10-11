Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids in the Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at several locations in south Kashmir's Shopian district early this morning. According to sources, the raids were started in the Rebban Chitragam area of the ​​Shopian district on Tuesday morning and still continuing.

