Bhilwara (Rajasthan): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Delhi, while slapping a fine of Rs 25 core on Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), for polluting air, soil, and water; has asked the company to hand over the amount to Bhilwara District Collector in Rajasthan. The two Green crusaders, Ompuri and Saubhagya Mali, who relentlessly fought for the protection of the environment, are happy that The Green Tribunal brought the matter to a logical conclusion. In a chat with ETV Bharat, both of them talked about the long-drawn legal battle, they fought together, to achieve the breakthrough.

The NGT in its order has also asked for setting up of a three member committee to assess the damage done to soil and water resources in the vicinity of Hindustan Zinc Limited mining areas. The panel should also prepare a blueprint for rectifying the loss to the environment. The Green Tribunal also asked the committee to find out as to what extent the mining activities has affected the livestock of the region.

The main petitioner, Ompuri, said, "Hindustan Zinc Limited situated in our area has caused damage to crops as well as livestock. I raised fund to fight the case. Then, we put up the matter before the National Green Tribunal. The Honorable Judge listened to our plea and asked Hindustan Zinc Limited to deposit the money to Bhilwara District Collector."

Co-petitioner Saubhagya Mali said, "Environmental issues were always sidelined, right from very beginning when Hindustan Zinc Limited started the mining in the area. Earlier, the company was a government of India enterprise at that time also the ecological issues were overlooked." "Blasting in the mines to extract Zinc ores releases large amount of Silicate in a dust form. Heavy discharge of Silicate causes air, soil and water. Several people of this region are suffering from Silicosis."