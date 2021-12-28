1. Indian-origin Kamala Harris was sworn in as US Vice President

Kamala Harris was on January 20 sworn in as the 49th Vice President of the United States. Harris is the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.

2. India-born Parag Agrawal becomes Twitter CEO

Parag Agrawal, a 37-year-old immigrant from India, was appointed as the CEO of the microblogging site. His appointment comes from outside the ranks of celebrity CEOs, which include the man he's replacing, Jack Dorsey, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk of SpaceX and Tesla.

3. Nykaa founder becomes the richest self-made biz woman

Falguni Nayar, CEO & Founder of Nykaa, is the new richest self-made woman in India, with a net worth of close to $7 billion. Interestingly, the 58-year-old started her business when she was nearing 50. She is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Newsmaker Indians in 2021

4. Manipal girl 1st Indian woman to head Oxford Student Union

Manipal girl Rashmi Samant becomes the first Indian female president of the Oxford Student Union. The alumna of Manipal Institute of Technology, Samant is an MSc student in energy systems at Linacre College, Oxford University.

5. Gita Gopinath to become IMF's first deputy managing director next year

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that Chief Economist Gita Gopinath will replace the Fund's first Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto when he resigns next year. Indian- American Gita Gopinath will start in her new role on January 21, 2022.

6. Keralite priest brought up in leprosy hospital next Bishop of UK's Loughborough

Reverend Malayil Lukose Varghese Muthalaly, 42, an Anglican priest, who was brought up in a leprosy hospital in Bengaluru where his mother was a nurse at the hospital, will be the next Bishop of Loughborough in the UK. A 10, Downing Street announcement on November 12 stated that Queen Elizabeth II has approved his appointment. He will be consecrated as a Bishop in January 2022 and will be the youngest Bishop of the Church of England.

Newsmaker Indians in 2021

7. At 52, Punjab woman becomes New Zealand's first PIO sergeant

Mandeep Kaur, from Malwa in Punjab, hogged the headlines for becoming the first Person of Indian Origin female cop to be elevated to the rank of Senior Sergeant in New Zealand in March.

8. Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

The 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu, hailing from Chandigarh, was crowned Miss Universe 2021. She brought home the crown two decades after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000.

9. Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men's javelin throw

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history becoming the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at Tokyo Olympics.

10. Leena Nair named CEO of French fashion house Chanel

Leena Nair has joined French luxury fashion house Chanel as its Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Nair, an alumna of XLRI Jamshedpur, joins the league of famous Indian-origin persons who have landed the top job with global leaders like - Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Satya Nadella, Chairman of Microsoft and the most recent being Parag Agarwal, who succeeded Jack Dorsey at Twitter.