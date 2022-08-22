Visakhapatnam: In a shocking case of negligence, an infant that was declared dead by the staff of a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on August 20 showed some signs of life moments before it was to be buried.

However, the child couldn't survive and died later in the evening while undergoing treatment. Tarakeswara Singh, the father of the child said that on August 19, his wife Jhui Kumari gave birth to a baby girl in a private hospital. When the doctors examined the infant, they found that the baby suffered from some heart-related ailment. On the next day, the doctors declared the child dead.

On Sunday morning, Tarakeswara took the child's body to the burial ground. As he removed the clothes from the child's body, he noticed some movement. In a state of shock, Tarakeswara immediately rushed the child back to the same hospital where doctors started the treatment. However, by the evening, the parents' hopes were dashed as the child couldn't survive.