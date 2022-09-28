Cabinet decisions: PMGKAY extended by 3 months; redevelopment of railway stations on cards
Updated on: 58 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Central government has extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) by 3 months. The Union Cabinet which met on Wednesday approved the extension of the free ration scheme.
Announcing the decision, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said the government extended the scheme till December 2022 to provide free rations to the poor at a cost of over Rs 44,700 crore, as it looked to ease pain from high inflation and make political gains in the upcoming Gujarat election.
The scheme to provide 5 kg of wheat and rice free of cost to 80 crore poor every month, which was ending on Friday, will now run through December 31, 2022, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was started in April 2020 to help the poor whose livelihoods were shuttered by a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the Coronavirus.
Redevelopment of railway stations
- Rs 10,000 crore for the redevelopment of New Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji, and Ahmedabad railway stations.
- Tenders are to be floated in the next few days.
Hike in Dearness Allowance
- Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday confirmed the Union Cabinet's acceptance of the proposal to increase Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and pensioners by four per cent.
- The increase takes the DA from 34 per cent to 38 per cent, effective July 1, 2022.
- Previously, on March 2022, the Dearness Allowance for Central Government employees had also been increased from 31 to 34 per cent.