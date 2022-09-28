New Delhi: The Central government has extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) by 3 months. The Union Cabinet which met on Wednesday approved the extension of the free ration scheme.

Announcing the decision, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said the government extended the scheme till December 2022 to provide free rations to the poor at a cost of over Rs 44,700 crore, as it looked to ease pain from high inflation and make political gains in the upcoming Gujarat election.

The scheme to provide 5 kg of wheat and rice free of cost to 80 crore poor every month, which was ending on Friday, will now run through December 31, 2022, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was started in April 2020 to help the poor whose livelihoods were shuttered by a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Redevelopment of railway stations

Rs 10,000 crore for the redevelopment of New Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji, and Ahmedabad railway stations.

Tenders are to be floated in the next few days.

Hike in Dearness Allowance