Bhopal: The resident doctors of AIIMS Bhopal on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest to show solidarity with doctors in Delhi who were subjected to police action during a stir in the capital against the delay in NEET PG 2021 counseling.

Around 200-250 resident doctors and interns took part in the protest here between 9am and 1 pm, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal's Resident Doctors Association (RDA) president Dr Sravan JS told the media.

"We strongly condemn the police action against doctors who were peacefully agitating in Delhi demanding expediting NEET-PG counseling. Cops violated norms, manhandled our fellow doctors, especially women, and used brute force against them, Sravan said.

He added that the protest during the day affected OPD but emergency services were functional, and doctors ensured no patient suffered.

On Monday, members of Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) in Delhi were stopped by police while they were marching from Maulana Azad Medical College to the Supreme Court.

PTI