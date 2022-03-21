Sukma: Naxalites have attacked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Elmagunda camp of the Chintagufa police station area in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday at around 6 in the morning. Three jawans of CRPF 2nd Battalion including head constable Hemant Chaudhary, constable Basappa, and constable Lalit Baghwere got injured in the firing of Naxalites. The soldiers retaliated against the sudden attack after which the Naxalites escaped from the spot.

Sukma SP Sunil Sharma has claimed, "During a search it was found that in the retaliatory action of the soldiers, many Naxalites have been injured and their bloodstains were also seen at the spot." The SP said that a police camp has been opened recently and was attacked with Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL).

Inspector-General of Police Sundarraj added that the condition of the injured jawans was reported to be stable and they will be shifted to a medical centre for better treatment.

The new camp of CRPF 2nd Battalion opened at Elmagunda is located about 12 km from Chintagufa and about 5 km from CRPF Camp Meenpa. The treatment of the injured soldiers is going on in the district hospital.

