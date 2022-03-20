Kanker (Chhattisgarh): Naxalites on Sunday killed a villager in Koyalibeda, a remote Naxal-affected area of ​​Kanker district, accusing him of being an informer. The Naxals later dumped the body on the Koyalibeda-Markanar road. A Naxal leaflet found near the body accused the deceased of being "a police goon" and an "informer", who was reporting the presence of Naxalites in the forests.

The Rawghat Area Committee of the Naxalites has confessed to killing the villager. With authorities ramping up the ongoing anti-Naxal program in Chhattisgarh, the organisation is targeting individuals they suspect of being informers of the police.

