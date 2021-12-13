Bathinda: Ahead of the Assembly Elections 2022 in Punjab, the political scene in the state has heated up.

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, who arrived in the rural constituency of Bathinda to address the Jan Sabha on Monday, slammed the Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party.

He said that there were various types of mafias active in Punjab which were trying to sway the Punjab government on a large scale, to eradicate them Punjabis have to work together.

The Punjab Congress leader, while targeting the Akali Dal, said that Dinosaurs may come back to the world but the Badal government will not be able to come back to power in Punjab.

Slamming Sukhbir Singh Badal, he asked how the latter ran hotels and managed to run busses profitably if his house was under debt.

Sidhu further questioned the means behind state transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring turning his earnings positive in a matter of two months.

Pointing towards the sand, alcohol, transport and cable mafias in Punjab, the Congress leader noted that these groups were being run by highly influential individuals and that upon the return of Congress government they will be wiped out.

He further said that if these groups were eradicated then Punjab's coffers would be full and every section would get employment.

"I am not in favor of it," the Congress leader responded, when asked about lathi-charge on job seekers in the state.

Speaking on the daily announcements being made by Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab, Sidhu cast doubts on Kejriwal's ability to provide employment to youth in Punjab, saying the Delhi CM was hiring teachers on daily wages in the capital.

Bashing Kejriwal, Sidhu said that former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit had worked for the capital in 2002, and that nothing substantial took place after that.