Chandigarh: Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday tendered his resignation as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu wrote: "As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation …". It is known that Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday had demanded the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to resign in order to facilitate the reorganisation of PCCs.

Congress is reeling from the political debacle in the recently concluded assembly elections in all five states. The development comes two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) discussed threadbare the reasons for the party's debacle in these Assembly polls. The Congress failed to win in any of the states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The CWC, in its marathon meeting, had asked the Congress president to initiate necessary changes in the organisation in order to strengthen it.

Days after she had verbally offered to resign if the party wanted so, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has now shifted the blame on state congress chapters demanding Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to resign in order to facilitate the reorganisation of PCCs.