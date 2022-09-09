New Delhi: Briefing the media on the reported incident of casteist slurs raised by former Chancellor of Siddu Kannu University in Jharkhand to a PhD scholar, Vice Chairman of National Commission of SC, Arun Halder said that 'the case reflects the blatant violation of Article 338'.

Putting forward the contents of this case, Halder said, "Rajesh Kumar Das, a PhD scholar, had applied for the post of Assistant Professor in the University. The former Chairman who has retired a few days earlier misused his post. As per the vacancies, people should've been given jobs on the basis of merits. But the Chancellor raised derogatory slurs against Das and called him a 'Harijan'."

Das had met the Chancellor several times, requesting him to get his application finalized but he was repeatedly tortured. The Chancellor made sure that Das does not get the job. He even showed the audacity to ask how can 'you people' become a professor, Halder informed. Despite his several requests, he was mentally harassed and his papers were being brought in by the department in order to make sure that he should not get the job, informed Halder.

"Our Commission has taken a very serious stand on this. We've filed a police complaint as well and demanded that the accused should be arrested within 24 hours. And any police officer who would act as a road blocker would also be brought to Justice," said Halder.