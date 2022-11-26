Hapur: In a tragic mishap, the manager of an iron smelting factory died when he fell into the blast furnace under suspicious circumstances on Friday at Dhaulana in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Shortly before, the manager allegedly had a scuffle with the factory owner over some issue.

After the receipt of the information, police rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. "The deceased Anurag Tyagi, 40, was a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and he was working as a manager at the Dhaulana factory situated at Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation area in Hapur district of the state."

We have obtained information from other factory workers about the cause of the manager's death. A forensic team has also been pressed into service to lift evidence from the spot. We were told by the factory workers that the manager fell into the blast furnace and died. But we are probing the case from all angles, said police.

On the other hand, the kin of the deceased created a ruckus at the factory when they came to know about the death of the factory manager. Additional Superintendent of Police, Mukesh Kumar Mishra, said, "Mystery shrouded the death of factory manager. What led to him falling into the blast furnace is under investigation. Strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty."