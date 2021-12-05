Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Deoband Ulema has slammed a Muslim youth for raising slogans Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai during a BJP rally in Saharanpur. The video of the youth became viral on social media two days ago.

Responding to the viral video, Deoband Ulema Mufti Asad Qasmi said that there is no scope for raising such slogans inside Islam. "This young man should join hands with the Maulanas and seek repentance from Allah. Raising such slogans is against Islam. Such slogans should not be raised to please their worldly masters," the Mufti Asad Qasmi said.

Back in March 2020, the Deoband Ulema had given a statement regarding the deadly corona infection spread from China. Ulema's said, "Allah is angry and that is why corona infection is spreading."

According to the Ulema, "People have stopped believing in Allah and started their own rules and regulations, that's why Allah is angry." The Ulema had also advised the Muslim community to worship Allah besides following the advice of doctors.