Srinagar: A two-day meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board was held in Kanpur on Saturday in which Maulana Rabey Hasni Nadvi was re-elected unopposed as the chairman of the Board. A number of issues were discussed at the meeting. The election of the president continued on the first day and was completed with the consent of all the members.

The meeting was attended by several leading personalities, including Maulana Syed Arshad Madani and Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, and different issues were discussed. It is hoped that a number of important decisions will be taken in the final day session on Sunday. A decision will be taken on the strategy of the Board for the future and how it will work for the welfare of the nation and society together.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board is moving ahead in a planned manner with regard to educational awareness, economic backwardness and the evils prevalent in society.