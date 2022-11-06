Baran (Rajasthan): In a bizarre incident, a woman strangled her 12-year-old daughter to death over the superstition of improving her 16-year-old son's health here on Sunday. The police rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused mother. DSP Tarun Kant Somani while talking to ETV Bharat, said "The accused, Rekha's 16-year-old son, Nikendra Singh has a hole in his heart and Rekha used to have dreams and used to think that if she sacrifices somebody, Nikendra's health will improve."

"Rekha attacked her husband Shivraj and tried to stab him to death in his sleep around a week back. Shivraj managed to escape and on Sunday, she tried to stab her 7-year-old son, Singham, and daughter, Sanjana but she failed again. Later in the day, while giving a bath to Sanjana, she strangled her to death in the washroom," said the DSP.

Shivraj said that Rekha suffered mental trauma when she got to know about the hole in her son's heart. Nikendra Singh has been under treatment and his health has been improving over the past few months. The police sent the dead body for postmortem and arrested the accused mother after lodging a case against her and launched a probe into the incident.