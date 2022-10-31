Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): After the Pathanamthitta human sacrifices, one more horrendous crime surfaced at Parassala near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. A 22-year-old girl was arrested on the charges of killing her boyfriend by giving poison laced juice following a superstition that whoever she would marry first would die within a short span.

The police sources said that Greeshma living Ramavarmanchira in Tamil Nadu close to the Kerala border was in love with Sharon Raj, a resident of Parassala near Thiruvananthapuram close to the Kerala border. Meanwhile, her parents fixed marriage for her with some other person, a soldier. Then, the girl and her family were suspected to have planned to get rid of her lover by killing him.

The alleged murder plot was planned after the girl's family believed in a superstition that whoever she would marry first, he would die in a short span before November. Incidentally, Sharon Raj visited Greeshma in her place in TN several times before he succumbed to alleged poisoning. She was suspected to have informally married him at a church as part of a preplanned conspiracy.

On the 14th of September, Sharon went to the young woman's house in Ramavarmanchira in Tamil Nadu to take back a record book and returned in good health. But Sharon Raj's family alleged that the cause of the illness was drinking the tincture and juice given by the young woman at her place.

Also Read: Kochi human sacrifice: Victims were mutilated, their blood collected before murder

WhatsApp chats between the girl and the young man have also come out to prove this, sources said. Sharon and Greeshma drank juice in the name of the juice challenge. At this time too, it was discovered that poison had been given mixed in juice. The family of the deceased says that Sharon complained of stomach ache every time he went out to meet with the girl.

They alleged that Sharon Raj was murdered by giving slow poison over several days. The police say such a murder could be committed only with the involvement of the entire family. Greeshma committed the murder by giving him juice mixed with copper sulphate. Greeshma made a confession to the murder at the end of the eight-hour-long interrogation by the police, sources said.

In the Kerala's Pathanmthitta human sacrifice, two women were brutally tortured, murdered and their blood sprayed by the accused who used black magic and occult rituals for gaining health, wealth and prosperity. The murders were committed at the instance of a voodoo practitioner to bring good luck to a couple who were facing severe financial problems.