Mumbai: The financial capital of India may cross 2000 new Covid cases on Wednesday, remarked Aaditya Thackeray, the Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra state had reported 2172 Covid cases on Tuesday, while the state capital recorded 1333 cases on the same day.

Seeing the surge of covid cases in Mumbai, Aditya Thackeray held a meeting on Wednesday at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to review the Covid situation in the state capital, discuss preparations to counter the new threat, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 which the state intends to carry out in early January.

"I urge all not to panic but exercise extreme caution," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted after the meeting.

In the next 48 hours, the BMC will be connecting with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organized vaccination drive for all those from 15 to 18 years, Thackeray informed in his tweet. Aaditya Thackeray had written a letter to the Union Health Minister about this proposal in the early days of December, he informed.

The covid care jumbo centres have been asked to be at stand by, at all readiness levels, along with basic facilities to medical infrastructure. Testing and tracing protocols which were operational all through, were reviewed as well.

Covid appropriate behaviour guidelines in view of the New Year being around the corner was also discussed.

"As the cases rise rapidly, we urge everyone not to panic. However we all must exercise extreme caution and ensure that we are vaccinated, masked up. This is a time to protect one’s self and thereby protect others," Aditya Thackeray tweeted.