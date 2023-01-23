Mumbai: The principal of a school in Mumbai's Nagpada area was booked for raping one of his minor students on Monday. According to the victim, the principal used to call her to his cabin and abuse her sexually. Mumbai police have taken cognizance of the matter, while an FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. The school principal is currently absconding, while the officials are on the lookout for him.

Further details are awaited.