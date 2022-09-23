Singrauli (MP): Amid Padhega India to Badgega India campaign, students of Government Secondary School in Singrauli in Churipath village were forced to clean dishes after the mid-day meal. The parents of the students have raised a complaint against the school administration saying that the students come to school to study, not to wash utensils.

The school administration has not taken any step to curb the activity even after many complaints were registered by the students whereas school principal Tirath Singh said, "I have asked the cooking staff to wash the dishes many times but the staff raised complained and alleged that they were not getting enough salary."

As the activity was not stopped, Assistant Director of Education Department SB Singh said that the education department will take the rightful actions against the school administration and they will also make sure that the Right to Education is not snatched away from the students.