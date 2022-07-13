Dewas (MP): Deepak Prajapati, son of a laborer, cracked JEE Mains with 99.93 percentile in the first attempt. Prajapati who hails from a one-room house in Vikas Nagar of Dewas district has completed his 12th class from a government school and he has made the whole city proud while his father, Ram Prajapat who lost his job in Deoria district of UP and migrated to Dewas as a welder, has loaned money from his relatives to send Deepak to a coaching center in Indore.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated him in a tweet and wrote, "You have shown that if there is a desire in the mind, there is a way, Madhya Pradesh is proud of your achievement." Deepak studied up to class VIII in a school near his home and due to financial difficulties, he had to switch to a government school for further education where he secured 92.6 percent marks in the 12th board examination.

Also read: NHAI inks pact with IIT-Hyderabad to develop quality roads

Deepak said, "I did not know anything about engineering but I aimed to put an end to my family's poverty and started preparing for IIT. I prepared on my own when I was in class 11t while I went to Indore for nine months to study at a coaching center where my aunt helped me to get admission. I dreamt to study in IIT Kanpur," The kin of the achiever can not afford TV for their house and also could not attend a touch-screen phone for Deepak but Deepak continued his studies continuously for 10 to 12 hours a day and to prepare better he used to reach an hour earlier and return after an hour from his coaching center.