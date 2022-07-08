Hyderabad(Telangana): National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IIT-H) on Wednesday. As part of this, a Transportation Research Hub which would work on contemporary and cutting-edge technologies for national highways will be established at IIT Hyderabad. As a part of this, the roads will be developed smartly and long-lasting based on new technology.

Ajay Sabharwal, General Manager, Technology Division, National Highways Authority of India, and Kiran Kuchi, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Hyderabad, signed the agreement. IIT Hyderabad will conduct research on ten types of projects.

The representatives of the National Highways Agency expressed hope that with the research of IIT Hyderabad, the quality of the construction of bridges and pavements will improve and their lifespan will also be extended. While IIT director BS Murthy stated that such an agreement is the first in the history of IIT and added, 'This agreement would be useful to bring more innovation to the transport sector."

Speaking on the occasion, Dean (Research and Development) Prof Kiran Kuchi termed the MoU as one of the spearhead initiatives of NHAI to support state-of-the-art research in transportation through a 'Centre of Excellence.' "New technology will be used and developed with materials like geosynthetics, reclaimed materials for bridges and sidewalks, and glass fiber reinforced polymer," he informed. Transportation Research and Innovation Hub Chairman Shirish Sharide said that "technology such as retrofitting will be developed to increase the lifespan of old bridges."