Bhopal: The recently flaring communal tension in Madhya Pradesh, after subsequent episodes in the form of the Azaan-loudspeaker issue and Ram Navami procession-related violence in Khargone, is far from cooling down. A testament to this was witnessed in the form of outbursts to a message of communal harmony on Twitter, when Dr. Stuti Mishra, wife of Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma, faced hate comments on the platform for posting one of her personal experiences.

MP BJP Presidents wife trolled after pro communal harmony tweet takes down account Congress says freedom under attack

Mishra, who now has taken down both the tweet as well as her account, narrated her incident of attempting to buy medicine late at night. She described the shopkeeper's attentive stance, with the latter specifying usage as well. Mishra noted in the now-deleted tweet that the shopkeeper belonged to the Muslim community, batting for unity in the process.

The incident was picked up by Congress Madhya Pradesh spokesperson Narendra Saluja on Tuesday, who tweeted out a video of Sharma at a press conference, being inquired about the tweet by his partner. "Her tweet had disappeared, now even the Twitter account is not visible. In a free country, everyone has freedom of thought. From Delhi to the state, everywhere you have your government. When you cannot write down your own heart's thoughts, the rest can be easily figured out," Saluja captioned the video.

In the clip, meanwhile, VD Sharma is being seen making light of the matter. "She is an independent citizen. Even if she tweets something of this sort, it is unwise to beat it up to this extent. In society, none of us are enemies to one another," he is seen saying.