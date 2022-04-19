Kashipur (Uttarakhand): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra commenting on violence during the Ram Navami processions in various parts of the country said that 'Tukde Tukde gang' belonging to Sleeper Cell was responsible for pelting stones at Ram Navami Shobha Yatras that took place in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh at Dada Jalalpur village in Uttarakhand and Jahangirpuri locality of Delhi. "We will keep on using bulldozer against 'Tukde Tukde gang'," said the MP minister.

The MP Home Minister spoke to reporters after attending a post-marriage function of BJP leader Shiv Prakash's nephew at Kashipur in Uttarakhand. Speaking further, Mishra said, "The Sleeper Cell of the 'Tukde-Tukde gang' has been working strategically and their purpose is to foment trouble and disturb peace in the country. The gang wanted to create fear psychosis among people. They are first spreading rumours and thereafter generating fear among people." MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the the function.

