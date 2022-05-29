Moradabad: A young girl from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh has brought laurels to the state and the country by being a part of the team developing India's first flying taxi named e200. Shreya Rastogi, who has a degree in aerospace engineering from the University of California in 2018, has worked with NASA and was a part of the team working on the 5-5 metres flying taxi the model of which was presented by the e-Plane Company at the India Drone Festival.

Shreya, living in Chennai, has designed a two-seater taxi that flies in the air. The taxi is expected to run in India soon. According to Shreya, the taxi will not need a pilot adding that the first flight trial will be conducted by 2023. “We are making a flying taxi that can land on the roof of the house. The range of the car flying in the air will be 200 km. It will be able to fly at a maximum speed of 160 km per hour and can go up to a height of 3,000 metres,” she said.