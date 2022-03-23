Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat talking about the importance of family in Indian culture said, a family should not be treated as an assembled unit. It is natural. Hence, it's our responsibility to take care of this natural entity as a whole that is society.

In Western culture, a person is treated as an individual. But in our culture, a member of the family is though counted as an individual. But we don't treat him as a separate entity. Similarly, society is also part of the family, said Bhagwat.

Bhagwat was addressing Sangh Karyakartas (workers) at the Guru Gambhirnath Auditorium in Gorakhpur. Giving six mantras to Karyakartas, he said, get connected to your roots through food, language, culture, prayers, traveling, outfits and dwellings. "Wishing well-being for own family should also extend to society," said Bhagwat.

Sangh is like a family for Karyakartas. Sangh workers must serve humanity and it should be their religion also. Therefore, one should not just take care of his own family, but he must also give service to the society. Service to humanity is what the Sanatan Dharma teaches, said Bhagwat.