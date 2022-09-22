New Delhi: Providing further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in defence production, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) signed a contract today with BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd (BAPL) for the acquisition of additional dual-role capable Surface to Surface BrahMos missiles at an overall approximate cost of Rs 1700 Crore under “Buy-Indian” Category.

"The induction of these dual-role capable Missiles is going to significantly enhance the operational capability of Indian Navy (IN) fleet assets," said a defence ministry spokesperson.

It is notable that BAPL is a Joint Venture between India and Russia making a crucial contribution to augmenting the new generation of Surface-to-Surface Missiles with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks. "This contract is going to further boost the indigenous production of critical weapon system and ammunition with active participation of indigenous industry," the spokesperson added.