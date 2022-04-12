Muzaffarpur: The police in Muzzafarpur area of Bihar have registered an FIR after a man was seen hoisting a saffron flag atop a mosque on Ram Navami flaring up communal tensions. In the video, which is being widely shared on social media, a man part of a procession is seen climbing on the top of a gate of the mosque and hoisting the flag on the small minaret to loud cheers by the men accompanying him. The police registered a case naming three dozen men in the case amid a communal flare up in Muzaffarpur detaining four youths, however, no formal arrests have been made in the cases so far. The miscreants are being identified from the videos.

Because of seriousness of the matter, a large number of police forces have been deployed in the area due to the flare up of tensions. The administration converted the entire area into a cantonment and held a peace committee meeting and took immediate action and took four youths into their custody. SDM West Brijesh Kumar said those who take law into their hands will not be spared. He said that some “anti-social elements wanted to disturb social harmony, but the administration came to know in time”. About three dozen anti-social elements have been identified on the basis of the viral video, he said.

