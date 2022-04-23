Khunti (Jharkhand): Five minors have been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Jharkhand. Police are also looking for a sixth minor accused in the incident. The shocking incident has come to the fore from Torpa town of Jharkhand's Khunti district

The victim's mother reached the concerned police station to register an FIR following which the police took action and questioned the five minors. According to the details from the ground, the boys had an argument with the girl over some petty matter during a wedding in the adjacent village on April 20. When the girl was returning to her village at the night, the six boys caught her and took her to a secluded place, where they 'gang-raped' her.

The victim reached home and informed her family members about the whole matter. The matter was first taken to the Panchayat which could not resolve it. When things didn't work out, an FIR was lodged at the Tapkara police station. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police arrested the accused minors. "All the accused are in the age group of 9 to 15 years and all study in the same school. They have been sent to the Children's Correctional Home," sources said.

