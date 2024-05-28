ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Remal Effect: 10 Dead, Several Missing as Stone Quarry Collapses in Mizoram

author img

By PTI

Published : May 28, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Updated : May 28, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

Rescue operations were challenged by continuous rainfall, causing landslides across Mizoram and cutting off Aizawl from the rest of the country via National Highway 6. Incessant rains due to Cyclone Remal forced closure of all schools and government offices. Those involved in providing essential services were, however, asked to work from home.

Five Dead, Several Missing as Stone Quarry Collapses in Mizoram Amid Rains
Representational Image (File)

Aizawl: At least 10 people Ten people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Tuesday morning amid incessant rains as an impact of cyclone Remal, police said. The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town, they said.

Ten bodies have been recovered so far, while several others are still trapped under the debris, Director-General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla told PTI. "All efforts are underway to rescue the people who are trapped under the debris. However, heavy rains are affecting the operations," he said.

Seven of the deceased are locals, while three are from outside the state, another police officer said. "More than 10 people are believed to be still trapped under the debris," he said. The rains triggered landslides at several other places in the state and at least two persons have died, officials said.

A landslide swept away a building in Aizawl's Salem Veng, following which three persons went missing. A search is underway for them, an official said. The state capital has been cut off from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar, officials said.

Besides, several intra-state highways have also been disrupted by landslides, they said. Chief Minister Lalduhoma convened an emergency meeting with Home Minister K Sapdanga, Chief Secretary Renu Sharma and other senior officials to take stock of the situation, they added.

Because of the rains, all schools were closed and government employees, except those involved in providing essential services, were asked to work from home.

Read More

Tamil Nadu: Explosion in Stone Quarry Kills 3, Bodies Blown to Pieces

Last Updated :May 28, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

TAGGED:

STONE QUARRY COLLAPSECYCLONE REMAL EFFECTMIZORAM STONE QUARRY COLLAPSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.