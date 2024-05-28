NTR 101st Birth Anniversary: Balakrishna, Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram Pay Tribute at NTR Ghat - Watch

Hyderabad: On the 101st birth anniversary of the legendary actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, his son Nandamuri Balakrishna, grandsons Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram were among the multitude who paid homage to the icon. The two actors laid floral tributes at the NTR Ghat here.

In a solemn gesture, they honored their grandfather and cherished memories of him on this significant occasion. Alongside them, swarms of fans, admirers of the Nandamuri family, flocked NTR Ghat to honour the revered leader.

The internet is now abuzz with images and videos of Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram's visit to NTR Ghat. Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna, the son of the late legend, also visited the NTR Ghat to offer his prayers to his beloved father.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, with over 300 films to his credit, left an indelible mark on the silver screen. He also left a lasting legacy in politics, founding the Telugu Desam Party and serving as Andhra Pradesh's chief minister for three terms. NTR passed away from a heart attack on January 18, 1996.

For unversed, Jr NTR hails from a lineage of illustrious personalities. Besides his grandfather, his father Nandamuri Harikrishna was a respected actor, and his uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna remains a prominent figure in Telugu cinema.

Currently shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad for his upcoming ventures, Jr NTR is set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Additionally, he has Koratala Siva's Devara - Part 1 and 2 in the making. His much-anticipated collaboration with Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTR31, is among the highly anticipated pan-Indian projects from the south.