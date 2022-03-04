Polavaram (Andhra Pradesh): The Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while on his visit to the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, said that the Central government is committed to completing the Polavaram project as promised. On the visit aimed at reviewing the situation of the project, he toured Polavaram rehabilitation villages along with Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and interacted with the villagers about any suggestions or problems they might be facing regarding the project.

Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visits Polavaram

"I have visited the rehabilitation villages. The colony is good with better facilities provided to the displaced. I congratulate CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for this feat. Though there is still some scope for improvement as some residents have said that there are still some problems. The authorities should focus on the quality of construction while working. More livelihood ideas can be explored, which will also, in turn, create more employment opportunities for the people living here," Shekhawat said, while on the dais, addressing the audience.

Meanwhile, AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that the state government has also promised to help the displaced and that he warmly welcomes the suggestions of the locals who want to be provided with skill training for a better livelihood.

After addressing the attendees of the event, Minister Shekhawat and CM Jagan visited the rehabilitation colony in Thadwai in the West Godavari district, followed by a photo exhibition set up at Spillway. The duo also examined the Copper Dam works later.

