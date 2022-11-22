New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday got the city court's permission to conduct a polygraph test on Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala. A polygraph test is a non-invasive technique in which no medicine is used. The subject is attached to a machine and questions are asked to him/her about the matter related to any case or incident. The variation in the graph when the subject answers the questions are mapped to draw a conclusion.

The court also granted Delhi Police four more days of custody of the accused. "Police sought an extension of his (Poonawala''s) police custody remand since the investigation is still underway. Based on our application, we have got four more days of police custody of the accused which will help in collecting more evidence," a Delhi Police official said.

Aaftab Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli locality. He later disposed of the body parts across the city over several days. (With Agency inputs)