Malkangiri: Maoists allegedly killed a youth after he was sentenced to death at a Praja court (People’s court) at Kerimiti village in Malkangiri district. The deceased identified as Anand of Daldali village has been reportedly taken away from his house by Maoists on January 13 on suspicion of being a police informer.

On January 14, he was beaten by Maoists and produced before the Praja court on January 15 where he was sentenced to death. After killing him, the Maoists allegedly burnt his body. Meanwhile, police have initiated a probe into the incident.

