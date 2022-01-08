Lohardaga (Jharkhand): Maoist ultras torched vehicles worth Rs 10 crore in the border district of Lohardaga in Jharkhand on Friday.

As per local sources, an armed squad of CPI(Maoist) reached Khanta in Kuzam Mines of Gurdari police station area bordering Lohardaga-Gumla district and flared over a dozen vehicles.

Police said the Maoist squad led by CPI Maoist regional commander Ravindra Ganjhu executed the incident in the middle of the night on Friday.

On Saturday, SDPO Manish Chandra Lal reached the scene and assessed the situation.

The vehicles which have been set on fire included 2 drill machines, 2 JCB machines, 4 Hyvas, 6 excavator machines.

These vehicles belong to Hindalco, NKCPL etc. Police said the incident has been executed at bauxite mine number four.

From the spot posters of the Maoists have also been recovered. The workers fled the site after the incident despite being just a short distance from the Kujaam police picket.

Police sources said the Maoists had arrived in two four-wheelers and were nearly 20 in number, led by Ranthu Oraon and Lajim Ansari who are carrying rewards of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.

Through the posters, the Maoists have warned companies involved in mining works of further grave consequences. The Maoists said till further orders the work should be stopped.

