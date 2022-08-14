Annamayya district (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man gave Rs 2 lakhs supari for the murder of his son. The man committed this crime saying that his son was addicted to bad habits and harassing family members. The Two Town police said that three people have been arrested in connection with the case. According to the police, the deceased was identified as an engineering student, who hailed from the Annamayya district. Police said that the deceased's father and uncle, along with another person, have been identified as the accused in the murder.

Reddeppa Naik of Kuthikibanda thanda in Tamballapalle mandal of Annamayya district has two sons. Eldest son Tagore Naik (22) is studying the second year of B Tech in Chennai. Recently, he stole gold jewellery from the house and sold it. With that money, he had spent the money on alcohol and ganja. He threatened to kill his younger brother and father on questioning about the money. The father, who felt a threat from Tagore Naik, planned to eliminate him.

Also read: Woman who went to attend nature's call brutally murdered in AP's Satya Sai dist

Father Reddappa Naik explained the problem to his brother-in-law B Shekar Naik, who works as a security guard at the Bengaluru airport. He gave Rs 50,000 in cash as supari, saying that he would pay Rs 2 lakh if ​​he killed his son. For this murder, Shekar Naik made an agreement with B Pratap Naik, an old criminal from Peddabidiki village in Sambepalle mandal. As part of the plan, these two took Tagore Naik to the slums on the outskirts of Madanapalle on June 28.

Three consumed alcohol while Tagore Naik, too, consumed and the duo, who was waiting for the right opportunity, throttled him to death when he was in an inebriated condition. Soon after they left the spot leaving the body there. On July 2, the herdsmen informed the police when the foul smell started emanating from the place where they are grazing their cattle. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and registered a case of the suspicious death.

However, in the post-mortem report, it was found that the man was murdered. Immediately, it was converted into a case of murder. The accused were identified by using technology. The police arrested Pratap Naik (23), Shekar Naik (27) and the mastermind, the father of the deceased, Reddeppa Naik (40).