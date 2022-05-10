Satya Sai (Andhra Pradesh): A woman, who ventured out of her house was murdered by miscreants, in the Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh. She is suspected to have been gang-raped and stoned to death. According to police, the woman hails from Kanaganapally mandal and got married seven years ago. She gave birth to a baby boy seven months ago and she underwent a family planning surgery 10 days ago.

On Monday morning, she handed over her son to her co-sister and went to attend nature's call. She was gang-raped and murdered by unidentified men. When she did not return even after 10 hours, her relatives made a call to her husband. In turn, her husband, along with villagers, searched for her whereabouts, but in vain. However, later, they found the body of the victim in a pool of blood. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and examined the crime scene. Based on a complaint from the family members, the police registered a case and took up a probe.

Meanwhile, family members raised suspicions about some of the relative's involvement in connection with the woman's murder. It is learnt that the police have arrested four people in this regard. The victim's kin alleged that some of the villagers had called her out of the village and killed her as part of a premeditated plan. Police are investigating the case based on the call list on the deceased's phone.

