Udaipur: In a horrifying tale that has come to light, a man was arrested under the Lasadia police station area in the Udaipur district for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter for the last one year. When the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, she immediately lodged a complaint with the police, and subsequently, an FIR was registered and the man was detained on Monday.

As per the information, in her complaint, she mentioned that her husband was raping their daughter for the last 12 months." Whenever he was in an inebriated condition and found our daughter alone in the house, he used to sexually abuse her. He used to threaten her, whenever she tried to raise an alarm," she stated in the complaint.

After recording the victim's statement, police registered a case and started a probe into the matter. Later after a long search operation, police nabbed the accused from a nearby jungle and presented him before the court, said police

The accused has already served the sentence in a rape case, added police.

