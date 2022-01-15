Alwar: Amid the discrepancies in the medical reports over the assault case of a differently abled minor in Alwar, her sister has made an appearance in the media alleging that the police are changing statements over the matter again and again.

"First the police said that it was a rape case, but now they say it's an accident. It was all across the media even before my parents reached the hospital to see my sister. The SP had personally promised me that she'd help us get justice for my sister, but now she is saying it is an accident," the teenager said.

Emphasising the critical condition of her sister, she said that she wanted the authorities to investigate the matter with full scrutiny. "Something very bad has happened to my sister. I saw her in the hospital, she was fighting for her life. She was just a child who can't even speak or hear," she said.

The girl also said that she comes from an extremely poor family where her parents and siblings struggle to make their ends meet. "I am the only person who will be responsible to take care of my family now. My parents are not even in a condition to speak. I have somehow mustered the courage to come out and speak and I demand justice for my sister. I want the authorities to take this seriously and find out what has happened," she told the media.

Meanwhile, Dr Arvind Shukla, who operated on the victim, said that although the anal and vaginal openings of the victim are unharmed, the injuries found on her body are very close to the anal openings. However, he has denied commenting on whether or not the victim was raped. "We cannot comment on that. It is decided by the medical jurists, we are here to report the findings," he said, while giving a diplomatic answer.

While talking to the media, he said that the reports that came out after the medical investigation yesterday showed that there has not been any penetration and the hymen of the victim is also intact, implying that she was not sexually abused. When asked where exactly were the severe injuries that he had mentioned in his earlier statement were found, he said, "The perineum and gluteal areas of the victim were injured; that is the areas near her thighs," he said after thorough questioning.

