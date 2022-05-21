Rudraprayag: An First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against a Noida-based social media influencer after netizens registered their angst after the influencer took his pet dog into the Kedarnath shrine. He was identified as Vikash Tyagi and a video of the incident is getting viral on social media.

The video shows Vikas with his Siberian husky (bread of the dog) in the premises of the holy shrine and grabbing the front paws of the dog and making it touch the statue of 'Nandi' in the outer precincts of the Kedarnath temple. A priest is also seen putting a 'tilak' on the pet dog. As the video went viral, many people objected to it, while the temple officials lodged a complaint with the police.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP), Ayush Aggarwal said that the police investigation is on into the matter. "On the complaint of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, the police are trying to trace the person who was roaming around the temple premises with a dog and who also touched the idol of Lord Nandi with the dog," said Aggarwal.

He said that after the identification of the person, further action will be taken. Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay took cognizance of a video running on social media.

According to the temple committee Media Cell, "In relation to this video which is hurting religious sentiments, temple committee president Ajendra had issued instructions to the Chief Executive Officer of the temple committee that such unwanted activities should be stopped and legal action should be taken against those involved in it."

The Chief Executive Officer has given a complaint to the police station outpost in Kedarnath seeking legal action against the guilty and stopping unwanted activities so that such incidents do not recur.

