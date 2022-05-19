Idukki: A 32-year-old man and his eight-month-old child, who were part of a tourists team from Andhra Pradesh, were killed when the car in which they were traveling fell into a gorge near on Thursday morning, police said.

The 18-member team of tourists from Andra Pradesh was heading to Munnar from Chinnakkanal in three cars when one vehicle lost control and fell into the gorge at Lockhart Gap near Munnar.

The deceased are identified as Noushad and a girl child Naisa, police said. They said the driver may have lost control of the vehicle as it fell into the Bison Valley highway located more than 500 ft down the Gap road at around 7.30 am on Thursday.

Some people working at the nearby tea plantations rushed to the spot and took the injured to Tata General Hospital in Munnar. While the child died on the spot, the man succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Others have been admitted to the same hospital with injuries. The health condition of the two persons is said to be critical.

