Hyderabad: Five people, including three women, have died and five others have been injured when the tractor-trailer they were travelling in, turned turtle in Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

A group of 10 people were riding in the vehicle which skidded off a road near a pond and overturned in an open field. Three people died on the spot, two later in a hospital, while the injured are undergoing treatment, a senior police official told PTI over phone.

PTI